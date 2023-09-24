Bossip Video

We don’t blame you, Memph.

No one ever wants to be that person but Roc-A-Fella for-lifer Memphis Bleek was, well, that person when he asked the big homie JAY Z for Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ World Tour tickets for his wife’s birthday.

The “Dear Summer” rapper spilled the beans about the big ask during his entertaining appearance on the latest episode of REVOLT’s popular Drink Champs podcast.

“For me to get Beyoncé tickets was a problem. My wife hit me like, ‘yo, you know she’s in Philly for my birthday,’ I’m like, ‘aight, cool! The f***! What that gotta do with me??’ You trying to send me in there for the war, baby, like… so, you know, aight f*** it! It’s wifey I gotta hold it down. So, I hit all the top dogs. I ain’t even gonna say no names. ALL the bosses… ALL of them said, ‘yo Bleek, you buggin,’ you know you gotta hit Jay,’ so I’m like, ‘aight, I tried not to but now I gotta hit you. I got to! I tried to go around but now this message gotta go to you, like f*** it! Yo big homie, I need some tickets for the show it’s wifey’s bday…'”

Hov’s response: ‘Ahh naaa n***** tryin’ to turn me into the ticket guy now!” which is even funnier if you read it in his voice.

Queen Bey continues to pack venues on her massively successful World Tour that finally stopped in her hometown of Houston this weekend.

The Queen linked up with fellow H-Town hero Megan Thee Stallion for a world-stopping performance of their Grammy-winning smash “Savage (Remix).”

With over $154 million in overseas earnings and sold out shows through October, the Renaissance World Tour is tracking to surpass The Weeknd‘s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour ($350 million), Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ Tour ($311 million), and Bruno Mars‘ ’24K Magic’ Tour ($305 million) to become the highest-grossing Tour of ALL-TIME.

At this point, the culture-shifting experience is certified iconic with an ever-growing list of A-list attendees including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, KeKe Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Jordyn Woods, and many more.