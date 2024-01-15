Bossip Video

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend was overflowing with Black excellence amid a celebration of the Black AND LGBTQ+ community.

BET recently extended its commitment to uplifting the intersectionality of the Black and LGBTQ+ community via its Black + Iconic weekend centered around celebrating individual impacts and collective positive influence.

A slew of events highlighted four honorees for their unique talents, bravery, aptitude, and culture-shifting eminence.

This year’s honorees varied from a storied author and activist to the creator of a hit series who draws inspiration from a choreographer’s legacy.

BET Black + Iconic Honored Miss Major, Rashad Burgess, Dr. David Johns & Jordan E. Cooper

Miss Major, a legendary author and transgender rights activist, was given her flowers with the Pioneer of the Year Award, recognizing her tireless efforts to champion the cause of LGBTQ+ rights from the tumultuous days of the past to the present.

Rashad Burgess, an Executive Director for Gilead Sciences, Inc. was rightfully bestowed the Executive Realness Award, acknowledging his relentless support of the LGBTQ+ community by advancing equality for LGBTQ+ people in workplaces.

Dr. David Johns was honored for his continued crusade to free all Black people via the National Black Justice coalition. He received the Active Advocate Award, highlighting his remarkable contributions as a community leader to promote equality and quality of life for LGBTQ+ people.

Jordan E. Cooper, who created and executive produces BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show accepted the Prime Creator Award during BET’s Black and Iconic weekend. The dynamo who’s still in his 20s, was celebrated for his variety of talents that he says are inspired by the legacy of dancer/choreographer Willi Ninja of Paris Is Burning fame.

BET Black + Iconic Kicked Off With A Welcome Mixer

On Friday, BET things kicked off with the BET Black + Iconic Soiree Welcome Mixer presented by Gilead Sciences. Taking place at NOBU Hotel Atlanta, the extravagant affair featured a rousing speech from Tiyale Hayes.

BET’s Executive Vice President of Insights and Multiplatform Analytics told a crowd that enjoyed a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, and open bar, that BET remains dedicated to its continued commitment to creating a platform and “home” for the Black LGBTQ+ community.​

According to Hayes, he and EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, BET Networks, Kim Paige worked tirelessly to “future-proof BET” after its 40th anniversary.

“We created a brand purpose and that brand purpose was centered around four pillars; to celebrate Black love, Black joy, Black power and Black pride. We wrote those words down and cemented that as why BET exists,” said Hayes. “This weekend is a wonderful example of us wanting to celebrate those pieces for part of the community who many times aren’t seen.”

Attendees at the mixer included Serayah, Kayla Walker, Dr. David Johns, Rashad Burgess, and Shannon Balenciaga.

The event was followed up Saturday at the opulent BET Black + Iconic Soireé at Flourish, celebs including Miss Lawrence, Towanad Braxton, Brittany Packyetti and Dominque Morgan flocked to the red carpet and told BOSSIP what being Black and Iconic means to them.

The evening was hosted by award-winning actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan who along with BET lifted up the four influential honorees who excel across various sectors who identify as LGBTQ+.

Check out some photos from BET’s Black + Iconic Weekend and be on the lookout for more coverage!