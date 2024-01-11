Bossip Video

Are you ready for Genius: MLK/X?

Just days before Martin Luther King Day, National Geographic released a first look at GENIUS: MLK/X–the newest installment of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series–exploring the lives of two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Setting the 8-part docu-drama series apart from other retellings, GENIUS: MLK/X explores the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies, and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, per the official synopsis.

While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity, and self-determination during their transcendent lives.

Viewers can also expect to spend time with their wives Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz who proved themselves to be formidable equals of the Movement.

While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately rose to pioneer a movement that lives on today.

Check out the powerful trailer below:

Play

GENIUS: MLK/X stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X, Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King, and Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz.

The series also marks one of the last roles for Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones and the fourth overall Genius installment (Geoffrey Rush, Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin).

Serving as executive producers on the project are Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Francie Calfo, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Kristen Zolner.

Jeff Stetson (The Meeting) penned the pilot and is executive producer. Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth) directed the pilot episode and also served as co-executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.

GENIUS: MLK/X premieres Feb. 1 on National Geographic and streams Feb. 2 on Disney+ and Hulu.