The Miami Heat have revealed that Dwyane Wade will be honored with a statue outside their home arena.

In 2019, Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA after a very successful 16 seasons. During the span of his career, Wade won three rings and played a very pivotal part in half of LeBron James’ championship wins. Since his retirement, the Heat retired his No. 3 jersey and have more in store to honor the legend.

According to NBA.com, the Miami Heat will honor him with a statue placed outside the team’s home area, Kaseya Center.

The news was revealed Sunday, Jan. 14 when the Heat honored Wade for being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After an illustrious career, the only thing left to accomplish was his statue and this upcoming fall, the 13-time All-Star will be able to check that off the list.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” HEAT President Pat Riley said in an official statement. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami HEAT but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

Perhaps in the future, LeBron will join him with a statue outside the arena as well.

The date for the unveiling will be revealed at a later date, but we can expect former and current stars of the NBA to show up for Dwyane’s big night.