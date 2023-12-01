Bossip Video

The James family revealed Bronny has been cleared to return to USC Basketball. LeBron says he won’t miss Jr.’s debut.

Five months ago, Bronny James experienced the most unexpected medical event of his life while training at USC. The son of LeBron James unexpectedly collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during pre-season training. Following the event, he was diagnosed with a significant but treatable congenital heart issue that would sideline him for five months.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the wait is over, and Bronny has officially been cleared to make his USC Basketball return.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” the James family wrote in a statement. “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

LeBron James has already revealed nothing will stop him from missing his eldest son’s debut, not even work. Not that we expected things to go down any other way.

“It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to his first game. … I already told my [Lakers] teammates that if they’re playing on the same day we’re playing then I’m going to catch them the next game. Family over everything,” LeBron told reporters.

The James gang will be front and center for the long-awaited debut of the oldest son. If LeBron James Jr. is half as good as his father, his debut will be a moment in basketball history. Now, the only question left is if he will stay another year at USC or join his pops in the NBA. LeBron has allegedly started planting the idea he wants to play with both sons in the NBA.

The sight of the entire James gang playing on an NBA court is closer than we realize, and we bet Adam Silver is happier than all of us combined.