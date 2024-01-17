Bossip Video

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

After reviewing thousands of impressive applications, the Disney Dreamers Academy unveiled its newest class of 100 dynamic students who will explore a wide range of career disciplines while learning essential skills like effective communication techniques, leadership, and networking strategies during the 4-day program at Walt Disney World.

The selected students from Black and underrepresented communities across the country were featured during a live TV segment on ABC’s Good Morning America that highlighted 16-year-old Sophia of South Orange, New Jersey who’s involved with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and math team with aspirations of becoming an aerospace engineer.

While enjoying the Walt Disney World resort, Sophia and the other Disney Dreamers will be immersed in workshops and seminars with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities, educators, and more.

And yes, they’ll spend plenty of time experiencing the magic of Walt Disney World.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year!” said Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams.”

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World!

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students by introducing them to a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures.

In the years following the unforgettable experience, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

For more information about the Disney Dreamers Academy, click here.