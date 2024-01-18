Bossip Video

Samsung kicked off 2024 with a string of new announcements during the brand’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

On Wednesday, Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked Keynote Live from San Jose, California. Per usual, the tech company debuted new innovative products and the biggest surprise was the announcement of Galaxy A.I. in partnership with Google’s Gemini.

Samsung’s new AI looks to enhance not only the user experience but every part of their daily life. If you communicate daily using different languages, this is a big upgrade as the new feature can translate 14 languages in real-time. No third-party apps or downloads will be required to use the feature. Surprisingly, the AI will even work without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

One of the most anticipated products during the presentation was Samsung’s S24 lineup of smartphones. Samsung unveiled the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24(128GB & 256GB), 6.7-inch S24+ (256GB & 512GB), and 6.8-inch S24 Ultra (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB). All will be equipped with the new Galaxy A.I., slimmer bezels, Vision Booster, and Corning Gorilla Armor on the display.

According to an official press release, AT&T customers can grab the new devices with lucrative incentives.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be available to new and existing AT&T customers all with the choice of Unlimited Your Way, including: Samsung Galaxy S24 on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition). Samsung Galaxy S24+ on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition). Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, $1000 OFF with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition).

Pre-orders begin Jan. 17 online or in-store. Plus double the storage when you pre-order, until Jan 30. Samsung S24 series devices will be available to customers on Jan. 31

Samsung also revealed its newest product, the Samsung Smart Ring. Some of us are not watch-wearing people and refuse to wear one around our wrist all day but we may still want to track basic health stats. The Smart Ring will eliminate that problem.

Watch the full Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event below.