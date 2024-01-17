Bossip Video

Mississippi has always been a hotbed of controversy when it comes to race and civil rights issues and absolutely nothing has changed since the days that Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream.

BOSSIP previously reported on the police brutality and sexual abuse of two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, who suffered at the hands of five Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies known as “The Goon Squad” consisting of Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke. Another officer, Joshua Hartfield of the Richland Police Department, was also a member of this illustrious group of piglets. All six men have pleaded guilty to the bevy of federal crimes they were indicted for including, conspiracy against rights, obstructions of justice, deprivation of rights under color of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The details of this malicious attack are sordid at best, you can read more about them HERE.

According to a new report via ABCNews, residents and activists in Rankin County are calling for Sheriff Bryan Bailey to resign from his post following a second delay in the sentencing of the aforementioned “Goon Squad”. The Rankin NAACP and a group called the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) stood tall at a Monday, Jan. 15 press conference held to publicly state their demands for Bailey’s removal and expedient sentencing for the six bacon boys.

“If our leadership is not in order, the system cannot be in order,” said Tasha Parker co-chair of the Local Organizing Committee, a local activist organization.

LOC chairman Kareem Mohamed stated that if these demands are not met, then he and his members are prepared to employ economic protest tactics to force the county’s hand.

“If this continues on, we will begin to shut these doors down,” Mohammed said, “We will not spend our money where people do not care.”

All the power, to all the people.