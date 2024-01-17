Bossip Video

They grow up so fast!

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to wish her youngest daughter, Chicago, a happy birthday. The little one celebrated her sixth birthday on Jan. 15.

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago,” the SKIMS founder began in her Instagram post. “I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” Kim continued, “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe.” “I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! ðŸ©· I’m so so so happy to be your mommy,” Kardashian’s caption concluded.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian kid’s birthday without an extravagant party to go with it. For Chicago’s big day, Kim threw her little one a Bratz-themed shindig, complete with all-pink-everything and a heart-shaped cake filled with a mountain of pink sprinkles.

As seen on the reality star’s Instagram Story, Chicago’s party also included a runway, which Chi and her cousin, Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream, happily strutted on.

Guests were also served, “Chi’s Fashion Floats” in flavors including strawberry, Creamsicle, root beer, cherry Coke and Coke.

Check out more details from Chicago’s Bratz-themed birthday party down below: