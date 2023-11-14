Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is the latest cover star for GQ’s annual Men Of The Year issue.

The reality-TV-star-turned-business-mogul was named GQ’s Tycoon Of The Year, appearing in a photo spread where she shows off multiple boardroom ensembles. Throughout the issue, Kardashian talks all about her late father, Robert Kardashian, and just how much he impacted her life.

Of the many anecdotes she told, one of the things Kim revealed in her coverstory is how her father’s work ethic impacted how she can pass the same thing down to her children.

“My dad had me sign a contract for everything,” the SKIMS founder said. “When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. It was a gift he gave me at 16, but I had responsibilities.”

Going on to talk about how she can pass on that same business sense to her own children, Kim revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, will set up a lemonade stand at the end of their street on most weekends.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours,” Kardashian explained.

“Her friends help, so she splits the money with them,” she continued. “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Kim also opened up about her parents’ divorce affected how she dealt with her split from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“I did think about how my parents handled it with us. I just remember them being open,” she said. “Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

You can read Kim Kardashian’s full coverstory for GQ’s Men Of The Year issue here.