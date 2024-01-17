Bossip Video

As the saying goes, “Atlanta is not a real place” and there’s a good chance that at some point over the past 48 hours, you’ve seen the following viral video that exemplifies the meaning of that saying while scrolling down your social media timelines…

It’s like a scene straight out of The Jerry Springer Show and there was no Steve Wilkos around to save the day. According to Yahoo! News, the police report from the incident has identified the feisty fighter as Harvest & Grounds employee Shacoria Elly and states that she became angry with one of the store’s managers over…espresso shots.

Again, “Atlanta is not a real place”.

There are very few details explaining how shots of espresso turned into unmitigated violence but clearly, Shacoria was present and accounted for when it comes to the smoke. Fortunately for her, she dipped from the scene before officers could arrive. The police report states that she was “terminated from her position” and security officials at the airport confiscated her badge, however, there is no sign that the Atlanta Police Department will be charging her with a crime despite committing several.

Let’s take a step back from the fracas to acknowledge the brotha who smoothly and effortlessly disarmed Lil’ Shawty Shacoria as she attempted to launch a bar chair into her opps.

All’s well that ends well, right?