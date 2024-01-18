Bossip Video

Doja Cat’s mother is launching some pretty serious claims against the performer’s older brother.

The “Agora Hills” singer’s mom claims in a recent court filing that Doja–full name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini–was abused by her brother.

According to reports from TMZ, the star’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, made the accusations in a court filing for a temporary restraining order against her son, 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

In the filing, Sawyer alleges that Doja also needs protection from Dlamini, claiming that he has given her cuts and bruises along with being responsible for stealing and destroying some of her property. Sawyer also claims Dlamini is verbally abusive to his sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]” and has made her feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

Sawyer goes on to allege that her son has been physically abusive and threatening toward her, even accusing the 30-year-old of knocking out his sister’s teeth.

According to TMZ, the judge granted Sawyer’s court-ordered protection from Dlamini pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order. Unfortunately, Doja didn’t get the same relief, with the judge saying that the performer would have to file her own request for the same protection.

While this seems like an awful situation for any family to go through, it looks like this is something the family is used to dealing with. Doja’s mom has said she previously had a restraining order against her son, but it’s since expired.