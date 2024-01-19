Bossip Video

Let’s get ‘Freaky’

The stars were out on opening night of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where Normani, Jay Ellis, Pedro Pascal, Dominique Thorne, and more attended the Freaky Tales premiere at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Billed as one of the buzziest films on this year’s Sundance slate, Freaky Tales (named after the classic Too Short hit) tells four interconnected stories bursting with bonkers twists that unfold during one day in ’80s Oakland.

So far, it’s Sundance’s movie-of-the-moment that The Hollywood Reporter seemed to really enjoy based on its review. Check out an excerpt below:

“The performances are fully on board with the gonzo spirit right down the line. Alongside Ellis and Pascal, whose gift for combining soulfulness with tough-guy grit is expertly deployed, special mention needs to be made of the comic energy of Thorne and Normani, and of the malevolently humorous presence of Ben Mendelsohn. After bringing such depth of feeling to his work with Boden and Fleck in Mississippi Grind, the actor is riveting here as a corrupt cop who makes most other corrupt movie cops look like amateurs. The late Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who died tragically last summer, also turns up in amusing form as a criminal stooge, one of his final roles.”

Directed by Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel), the genre-bending film stars Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Angus Cloud (in his final role), Ben Mendelsohn, Dominique Thorne, Normani (in her feature film debut), Too $hort, and more.

Check out the selects from the afterparty at Chase Sapphire on Main below:

In an interview with DEADLINE, Normani teased what fans should expect from her character (Entice) who’s one half of a Rap duo with her BFF Barbie (Thorne) in the film.

According to reports, the talented duo faces off against TOO SHORT during an epic battle while pursuing Rap stardom. Whew, now THAT’s cinema.