Vince Staples is gearing up to release his own Netflix show titled The Vince Staples Show and the first trailer has arrived.

One of the funniest personalities in hip-hop is Compton’s own Vince Staples. His direct and common sense takes always provide laughter on X, formerly known as Twitter. Vince has frequently been a surprise guest on the Joe Budden Podcast and hearing him discuss viral pop culture moments is hilarious and entertaining. He even made a hilarious cameo in Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road” which showcased his sense of humor.





According to a Netflix press release we are finally getting a show from the brilliant mind of Staples.

“Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.” reads the Netflix synopsis.

Appropriately titled The Vince Staples Show the limited series will feature “satirical tales” portrayed by the Westcoast rapper. The show will be set in Long Beach, California, and is loosely based on Staple’s life. Kenya Barris is the executive producer on the show alongside Vince, Williams Stefan Smith, Williams, Corey Smyth, and Edelman (Edelgang).

The show will arrive on Netflix on February 15.

According to Deadline, working with Vince was a priority of Netflix who didn’t want to miss the opportunity to showcase his sense of humor.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.” said Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta

Netflix has shared the first trailer for the show which you can watch below.