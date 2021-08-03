Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator is going on tour, and he’s taking some big names along with him.

On Tuesday, August 3, Tyler revealed the “travel itinerary” for his highly-anticipated arena tour, which comes following the release of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. To make his show all the more enjoyable, joining him will be some of his frequent collaborators and friends: Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

The 2022 North American tour kicks off next year on February 10, with the first show being in San Diego, California. A total of 34 dates will bringing Tyler and her crew everywhere in the United States and Canada from Chicago to Toronto to Los Angeles. The trip wraps up in Seattle on April 8.

Following a long touring drought, this is sure to be a big event at the top of next year. For anyone ready to secure a ticket, they go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Beyond Tyler dropping Call Me If You Get Lost and preparing to perform all of those new tracks live, his opening acts are going to have just as much new material.

Kali Uchis is still celebrating the release of her 2020 LP Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), especially the radio success of her smash single, “Telepatía.” Vince Staples just dropped his 10-track self-titled project in early July, previewing just how great the tracks will sound live in his Tiny Desk performance.