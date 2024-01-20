Bossip Video

The LA-based bowling alley where DaBaby allegedly beat down Dani Leigh’s brother has petitioned the court to order him to pay damages.

According to RadarOnline, Corbin Bowl denies any wrongdoing after Brandon Curiel, aka Brandon Bills, also sued the business. The “Shake Sum” rapper and his company are also listed in the complaint.

The lawsuit claims Brandon was assaulted in February 2022 by the rapper DaBaby and his crew at the bowling alley. The fight followed DaBaby’s disgusting disrespect of DeniLeigh and their child. On Instagram Live, he attempted to force Dani and his daughter out of their shared home one evening.

Although DaBaby claims self-defense, the viral video released by TMZ appears to show the Cleveland-born rapper throwing the first punch. The 31-year-old held a drink that went flying upon contact. The tussle continued over slippery lanes as the rapper’s entourage joined in, yanking his hair and clothing.

The po-po quickly investigated the “Suge” rapper to determine if he used a deadly weapon in the alleged assault. Officials believe Kirk kicked his baby mother’s brother in the head as he was on the ground.

The investigation hit a standstill when Brandon reportedly stopped cooperating with law enforcement. The diaper-adoring rapper is not currently facing any criminal charges for the incident. The Topanga, California business has banned him from returning.

Dani took to social media following the fight to call DaBaby “lame” for his actions. The 32-year-old justified the brawl to TMZ, stating, “Self-defense. Shouldn’t run around threatening people.”

Despite refusing to aid police in their investigation, Brandon’s reasoning for filing the suit included emotional distress, battery, assault, and negligence. Dani’s bro claims he suffered both physical and psychological damage, and the alleged attack left him with lengthy medical expenses.

Curiel believes Corbin Bowl should have had security in place to protect him as he patronized their business. The amount he desires in damages was not specified in his suit.

Corbin Bowl Sues DaBaby And Zeus Network For Bowling Alley Brawl

The newly filed docs acquired by RadarOnline state the bowling business denies any fault. They also insist Curiel should focus on obtaining damages from the third party that put the paws on him.

Additionally, Corbin Bowl filed a cross-complaint against DaBaby and Zeus Network for dragging the business into messy mayhem they say has nothing to do with them.

The motion reads, “[Corbin] has denied the allegations of [Bills’] Complaint, and, without admitting the allegations contained therein, if it is found that [Corbin] is liable for any such damage to [Bills], then [Corbin] is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, that such damage is primarily and ultimately caused by the acts, breaches and/or omissions of [DaBaby and others], and each of them, whereas [Corbin’s] acts, if any, were secondary, passive or derivative in nature.”

Shortly after the bowling alley debacle, DaBaby shot a trespasser at his North Carolina home. The “Bop” rapper allegedly told the 911 dispatch that he’d refuse to put his firearm away when police arrived.

Dani and Da Baby called it quits in 2021 after their fiery co-parenting fight hit the internet, although he claims they were still intimate after the enraging incident.

The two seemed cordial as they celebrated their daughter Valour’s second birthday in August 2023. We don’t think her uncle was in attendance.