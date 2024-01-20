Bossip Video

Kid Cudi took the high road in his misunderstanding with Lupe Fiasco causing them to finally speak and clear things up.

While promoting his new project Insano Kid Cudi decided to chop it up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk all things Cudder. During the interview, he brought up his rival Lupe Fiasco according to HipHopDX. He told a pre-fame story about hiding from Lupe while working at BAPE.

“Lupe Fiasco came to the store one day. I was in the back and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t!’” he said. “Stayed down the stairs [in the stock room], waited until he left. [My colleagues] were like, ‘What you down here for?’ “I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n-gga saying like, ‘He sold me clothes. You my son!’ We can’t have that!’” Cudi continued: “If you think about it, he hates me to this day! He hates me. So I was right, I was onto something. I sensed something in the universe. I was like, ‘F*ck this, I can’t have nobody making a diss record like, ‘Yeah, you rang me up, muthafucka.’”

Lupe heard Cudi say his name and headed to his timeline to remind the world he thinks Cudi is a “b*tch”. Cudi replied and took the high road extending a branch of open communication to the upset Yale professor.

A hostile Lupe seemingly agreed to speak with Cudi via DM. Before backtracking and claiming the two should talk on the phone in now-deleted tweets.

“On second thought homey this ain’t ain’t enough…you need to talk to me.” Lupe said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ultimately the rappers seem to have patched things up and all is well between the two, for now. It seems apologies are all it takes for feuds to end these days. The apology from Cudi comes days after he revealed he forgave Kanye West after a sincere apology ending their feud.

For anyone lost on how this beef started, it began in 2014 when Young Cudder gave his opinion on Lupe charging fans $500 for verses. According to HipHopDX, Cudder called the move “Sketch” and the rest was history. Since then Lupe has given us reminders he can’t stand the Cleveland rapper here and there.

Hopefully, they can keep the good energy flowing from here on out.