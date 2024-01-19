Bossip Video

After a very public beef with Kanye West, Kid Cudi says a sincere apology was all it took to mend the relationship between the two.

At this point in Kanye West’s career, he has had public feuds with almost all of his close collaborators. One of the latest feuds involved Kid Cudi and we had front-row seats to watch it on social media. Following the back and forth Cudi proclaimed a miracle would need to happen for them to ever become friends again.

According to Complex, that miracle happened and came in the form of a sincere apology from Mr. West.

“Siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there,” he said about his connection to Kanye. “You don’t give up on family. And I think in the thick of it, when it was going down, I wanted to walk away. I wanted to give up, but in thinking about it the past couple years, it’s like this is someone who is my brother ultimately who came into my life and championed me and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career.”

Cudder went on to explain that earlier in his career Kanye’s support was so strong he covered the costs for his first major music video “Day ‘n Nite”. Also, Kanye called in a favor to have director So Me shoot the video to make sure the vision came to life correctly.

“He’s learning and he’s growing,” Cudi continued. “He knows he made some mistakes and I think that that’s the beauty of it, is this is a beautiful thing. It’s like he knows he’s been on one hell of a ride and he knows he’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces from certain people. But we grow and I think I pray for him, and that’s my brother.”

Fans can sleep better tonight knowing Cudi and Ye’s friendship is mended leaving the door open for another joint album. Cudi remaining friends with Pete Davidson while he dated Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was the center of their beef. According to Variety, Cudi once stated Ye would have to be a monk for a reconciliation.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf**king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Unfortunately the reconciliation happened without Kanye becoming Monk which most of us would rather see than his latest Klan hood shenanigans.

You can watch Cudi’s full interview with Zane Lowe below.