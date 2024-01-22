Bossip Video

What better way to celebrate a new brand than an exclusive party in one of fashion’s biggest cities?

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

On Tuesday, Seth Milot, a Black-founded luxury handbag and accessories line, commemorated its brand launch and new collection with an elevated cocktail party in New York City.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

 

The sophisticated soirée took place at Chapel Bar Fotografiska in the Flatiron district of Manhattan, and of course, it wouldn’t be a New York City function without the fashions.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

The Seth Milot party guests did not disappoint as they struck poses with pieces from the new collection.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Stylish attendees included some of the big city’s hottest influencers like influencer Simi Moonlight…

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

influencer/model Sonia Barbie Tucker…

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

models Isaiah NYC and Nehemie…

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

 

and Krystal Bick.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

The ambiance was set as attendees witnessed the brand’s debut with custom cocktails crafted with Ciara’s Ten To One rum, delicious eats, and sounds by DJ Jeremy Lamar.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

Seth Milot is making its mark in the fashion world and we are looking forward to seeing more of what’s in store for the luxury brand.

“Seth Milot’s black-owned bag brand exudes luxury and sophistication, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern functionality,” Creative Director Kamailio Mclean told BOSSIP. “Each creation tells a unique story, setting this brand apart in the world of fashion and making a bold statement in style, diversity, and excellence.”

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

The name “Milot” is inspired by the Haitian city of Milot and the architecture of its regal palaces, and the luxury line, founded by Ashley Joseph (below), is committed to sustainability.

Seth Milot is known for utilizing recycled materials, prioritizing partisanship, and “embodying sophistication” with high-quality products that are skillfully crafted with premium leather and hardware.”

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

As New York Fashion Week and Black History Month approaches, Seth Milot is a brand you should definitely have on your radar.

Seth Milot

Source: Filmed By Carter / @FilmedByCarter

See more photos from the Seth Milot launch party below:

 

 

