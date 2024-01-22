Bossip Video

Seen on the (Black-owned fashion) scene…

What better way to celebrate a new brand than an exclusive party in one of fashion’s biggest cities?

On Tuesday, Seth Milot, a Black-founded luxury handbag and accessories line, commemorated its brand launch and new collection with an elevated cocktail party in New York City.

The sophisticated soirée took place at Chapel Bar Fotografiska in the Flatiron district of Manhattan, and of course, it wouldn’t be a New York City function without the fashions.

The Seth Milot party guests did not disappoint as they struck poses with pieces from the new collection.

Stylish attendees included some of the big city’s hottest influencers like influencer Simi Moonlight…

influencer/model Sonia Barbie Tucker…

models Isaiah NYC and Nehemie…

and Krystal Bick.

The ambiance was set as attendees witnessed the brand’s debut with custom cocktails crafted with Ciara’s Ten To One rum, delicious eats, and sounds by DJ Jeremy Lamar.

Seth Milot is making its mark in the fashion world and we are looking forward to seeing more of what’s in store for the luxury brand.

“Seth Milot’s black-owned bag brand exudes luxury and sophistication, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern functionality,” Creative Director Kamailio Mclean told BOSSIP. “Each creation tells a unique story, setting this brand apart in the world of fashion and making a bold statement in style, diversity, and excellence.”

The name “Milot” is inspired by the Haitian city of Milot and the architecture of its regal palaces, and the luxury line, founded by Ashley Joseph (below), is committed to sustainability.

Seth Milot is known for utilizing recycled materials, prioritizing partisanship, and “embodying sophistication” with high-quality products that are skillfully crafted with premium leather and hardware.”

As New York Fashion Week and Black History Month approaches, Seth Milot is a brand you should definitely have on your radar.

See more photos from the Seth Milot launch party below: