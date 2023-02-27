Bossip Video

As #BHM comes to a close, we’re adding a few more titles to the list of podcasts you should totally check out for your Black History month listening pleasure.

If you’re interested in informational podcasts with a hint of trending topics on a VERY pro-Black platform, we’ve got just the picks for you. Additionally, we also have some picks that provide fresh, uncensored takes on Black culture via Urban One’s podcast network.

See our picks below!

Alex Ford and Lexi Felder host this colorful Urban One podcast where two 30-something BFFs from a ‘90s kinda world celebrate the decade that shaped them into the lovable Geriatric Millennials they are today.

Another Urban One podcast pick is BH365. Through thoughtful conversation, exports explore Black health today and how to feel your best even on your worst days. Hosted by media personality, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniels.

If you haven’t listened to KeKe Palmer’s podcast you’re missing out. Before announcing her pregnancy Kalmer announced her audio series baby which takes listeners down a rabbit hole to get questions answered on a topic she’s obsessing over.

She’ll also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night. We are getting INTO IT. Exclusively on Amazon Music.

KeKe’s so bubbly and fun that this is a great listen for Black History Month and beyond and her latest episode features the cast of HARLEM.

Named Apple Podcasts’ first-ever Show of the Year in 2020, CodeSwitch explores how race, ethnicity, and culture have played out by generation, and how all of this is shifting today. Hosted by journalists of color, the show features interviews from a diverse range of guests and also features a Black History Month Playlist.

Nikole Hannah-Jones hosts this New York Times audio series which examines the long shadow of American slavery, just like the current Hulu series. Nikole is an American investigative journalist with the NY Times, known for her coverage of civil rights in the United States. The groundbreaking series is continuing to rack up listeners in its audio format.

If you want to learn about ancient African history before the slave trade, this is the podcast for you.

Historian Brittany Wilkins hosts this podcast which looks into the rich history of Black people in Africa BEFORE slavery and aims to educate and entertain.

Which podcasts are you likely to check out this Black History Month?