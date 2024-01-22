Bossip Video

Rihanna has arrived in Paris for Fashion Week, and she’s already made a statement with her first look.

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The “Diamonds” singer rocked one of Dior’s classic skirt-suit silhouettes, putting a classic spin on what has proven to be a truly timeless look.

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The Grammy winner stunned this morning for the French fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture runway show in Paris. She made her entrance in a modern interpretation of the brand’s signature skirt suit from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Christian Dior Couture Spring 2024 - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

For the occasion, the Fenty founder wore a dress under a belted structured coat, both made of the same, nylon material. She gave the outfit a touch of tomboy by adding a black baseball cap on top, accessorizing with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a black Dior bag.

She gave the look a pop of color with a pair of white heels.

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Rihanna has been vocal about the fact that becoming a mother and rocking some unconventional maternity looks alone the way has only further inspired her love for fashion and makeup.

Just last month, the mother of two spoke to ELLE about her beauty philosophy.

“My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform,’” she said. “I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

She also talked to the publication about how becoming a mother has transformed her approach to makeup.

“Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life,” she explained at the time. “I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process.”

