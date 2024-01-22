Bossip Video

Rihanna has arrived in Paris for Fashion Week, and she’s already made a statement with her first look.

The “Diamonds” singer rocked one of Dior’s classic skirt-suit silhouettes, putting a classic spin on what has proven to be a truly timeless look.

The Grammy winner stunned this morning for the French fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture runway show in Paris. She made her entrance in a modern interpretation of the brand’s signature skirt suit from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

For the occasion, the Fenty founder wore a dress under a belted structured coat, both made of the same, nylon material. She gave the outfit a touch of tomboy by adding a black baseball cap on top, accessorizing with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a black Dior bag.

She gave the look a pop of color with a pair of white heels.

Rihanna has been vocal about the fact that becoming a mother and rocking some unconventional maternity looks alone the way has only further inspired her love for fashion and makeup.

Just last month, the mother of two spoke to ELLE about her beauty philosophy.

“My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform,’” she said. “I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”

She also talked to the publication about how becoming a mother has transformed her approach to makeup.