Bossip Video

Rihanna is letting it all hang out in the latest campaign for her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, and the milfy mommy looks GOOD!

On Jan. 11, the billionaire beauty entrepreneur and singer took to the Savage X Fenty Instagram account to promote her new CLASSIFIED Valentine’s Day line in a sexy pink lingerie set from the collection before making a candid confession in a promo video.

The “Love on the Brain” singer flaunted her thick curves in the brand’s pink sheer high-waisted bikini cut panties fastened to a see-through garter belt— also offered in the V-day-inspired collection. The 35-year-old mother of two paired the draw-dropping ensemble with the steamy lingerie brand’s Balconette Bra and neon pink heels. Situated on all fours, the Barbados native showed off her supple Caribbean cakes and her seductive beauty.

In another photo shared to the Savage X Fenty Instagram account Thursday, the star could be seen wearing bright pink lipstick that complimented her tantalizing outfit.

Looking good, Rih!

Rihanna Shares Spicy Promo Video For The New Valentine’s Day Collection, Confesses Her Love Language

Items in the new collection are size-inclusive and range from $17 to $60 and up. Before she sent the internet into a frenzy with her hot pink lingerie look, Rihanna took to Instagram on Thursday in a scarlet lace bra adorned with ruffles. She wore a comfy feathered robe to cover up her hot body.

As she sipped on a cold glass of champagne, the Grammy Award-winner played a game called “Savage Confessions” where she shared some of the spicest things she’s done in the name of love.

“She’s spilling allllll the â˜• and trust us, u won’t wanna miss it! ðŸ‘€ STAY TUNED!” the caption read.

Another video shows Rih revealing that her love language is quality time.

“It’s a luxury around these parts,” says Rihanna. “I’m busy, baby daddy busy, [when] anybody can carve out a little bit of time for me, I feel special.”

Rihanna Is A Mom Of Two

In August, Rihanna welcomed her second child, Riot Rose, with her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The celebrity couple debuted the newest addition to their happy family in September with a rare photoshoot courtesy of photographer Miles Diggs.

In the sweet photo shared to Instagram on Sept. 19, Rocky could be seen holding little Riot, alongside Rihanna and their firstborn, RZA, 1. The couple welcomed their first baby boy in May 2022.

During an interview with Extra in December, Rihanna gushed about her new life as a mother of two boys.

“My kids are growing so fast and they’re so smart and exciting,” the star—born Robyn Rihanna Fenty — said. “They’re amazing. They’re bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can’t fit it — it’s driving me nuts. I’m like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”

Congrats to Rihanna!