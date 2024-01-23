Bossip Video

Chlöe Bailey is finally opening up about having to keep her sister’s pregnancy secret for all those months.

The “Have Mercy” singer attended the Urban One Honors: Best In Black event in Atlanta over the weekend, where she was able to talk about her sister Halle’s pregnancy, publicly, for the first time.

Chlöe said that Halle’s pregnancy was the “best kept secret ever,” going on to gush that she is “on cloud nine” following her nephew Halo’s arrival.

“She’s an auntie, she’s an auntie!” she exclaimed to PEOPLE while discussing the big news.

After months of rumors surrounding her suspected pregnancy, The Little Mermaid actress announced that she and her boyfriend DDG had welcomed a son named Halo into the world in an Instagram post.

Chlöe also talked to the publication about how she kept her sister grounded during her secret pregnancy to keep the news so closely guarded.

The Grown-ish star said that it was “easy” to keep her younger sibling’s secret because it’s something she’s had to do so many times before.

“We just ignore it,” She explained. “I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books.”

Since announcing Halo’s arrival earlier this month, Halle has given fans a few throwback glimpses of her baby bump, including a TikTok Chlöe posted recently.

In the video, which was uploaded last week, the sibling duo teamed up to perform choreography to Drake, SZA and Sexyy Red’s track “Rich Baby Daddy.” After Chlöe posted the original video, Halle shared it to her Instagram Story and added some laughing emojis along with a blue heart.

While Halle’s and her sister were great at keeping her secret, it seems like they’re having a lot more fun now that her motherhood is out in the open.