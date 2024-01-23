This year’s magically melanated Urban One Honors were filmed in Atlanta and all your faves celebrated the “Best In Black” at the esteemed ceremony.
As previously reported the two-hour Urban One Honors premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8p/7c, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.
The event was once again the ultimate celebration of Black excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music, and the community.
This year’s attendees converged at the Cocoa Cola Roxy for the ceremony that honored the following;
Mary J. Blige, Entertainment Icon Honoree; Dionne Warwick, Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, Living Legend Honoree, and Donald Lawrence, Inspirational Impact Honoree.
The Urban One Honors also marked the 20th anniversary of TV One and our Urban One family got special shoutouts on Instagram.
That’s not all that went down however, get a taste of what you’ll see during the 2024 Urban One Honors below.
Chlöe Was Surprised By Michelle Williams
Urban One’s Generation Next Honoree, Chlöe, was surprised during the ceremony by none other than Destiny Child’s songstress, Michelle Williams.
The singer presented the Bailey sister with her trophy and Chlöe gushed about the special moment on Instagram.
“Felt like a princess last night 💖, ” wrote the multihyphenate, 25. “Thanks, @tvonetv for honoring me and seeing me. thank you @michellewilliams for surprising and presenting the award to me. immensely grateful.”
Michelle, who stunned in an Albina Dyla gown responded to Chlöe’s message in kind.
“It was a joy to present @chloebailey with the Generation Next Award at the Urban One Honors!” she wrote. Chloe is undoubtedly talented and gifted! Her resilience and perseverance is so admirable as well. She just LOVVVVVVVVVVVES music…….writing it, producing it, and fiercely performing it!! Chloe, I meant every word I spoke to you last night!! I love you! 💫
She continued,
“Cathy Hughes and Keith Neal thank you for having me!”
The beauties also posed for photos together backstage.
More Urban One Honors excellence
Summer Walker Performed A Mary J. Blige Tribute
The Queen of Hip Hop Soul was also in for a treat during the Urban One Honors.
Mary J. Blige was recognized as the prestigious Entertainment Icon Honoree and was serenaded by Summer Walker for the occasion.
The Over It songstress also posed for photos with Mary J backstage and she was joined by the singing group/the sons of Boyz II Men founding member Wanyá Morris, WanMor.
More Urban One Honors excellence
The Urban One Honors Had Celebrity Correspondents Including Reginae Carter, Yandy Smith Harris, Lore’l & LeToya Luckett
During the 2024 Urban One Honors, celebs didn’t just flood the red carpet, they also picked up microphones and conducted interviews.
This year’s ceremony had celebrity correspondents both on the carpet and backstage.
Included in that group was The Morning Hustle host Lore’l who chatted with your favorite celebrities in the purple lounge for BOSSIP and the rest of our iOne Digital family; MadameNoire, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, Cassius, NewsOne, and HipHopWired.
Also seen on the scene was LeToya Luckett who returned to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. The stunner wowed in Toni Maticevski.
The Urban One Honors also had several Social Digital hosts who got exclusive interviews with stars at the celebration. Included in that group was Dr. Contessa Metcalfe previously of Married To Medicine fame.
The doctor greeted and interviewed stars backstage in the Best In Black room.
Reginae Carter also put her hosting skills to use at the Urban One Honors for TV One in the Gold Lounge at the ceremony.
The star conducted interviews with honorees and performers as another Social Digital host for TV One.
Yandy Smith Harris was also one of the Urban One Honors’ social digital hosts.
While dripping in diamonds and a champagne-colored dress, Yandy chatted with stars in the Gold Lounge and captured content for TV One.
Both Yandy and Reginae also attended the Urban One Honors press conference the day before celebrating not only the awards but 20 years of iconic programming on TV One.
Speaking of the press conference, there was a special guest of honor there as well.
Hit the flip to see who.
Urban One Chairwoman Cathy Hughes Made An Appearance
Urban One’s legendary chairwoman Cathy Hughes made an appearance at the 2024 Urban One Honors and took a walk down memory lane.
The exemplary media maven also made an appearance at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black Media Event and Reception held at The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on Friday, January 19.
The event served as an official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment and the official announcement of TV One executives and talent.
A press conference was held during the event and attendees were told about Urban One’s storied history by BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada.
They also heard directly from Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One’s Chief Executive Office, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of TV One, LLC.
He was joined by Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One & CLEO TV who told attendees that she looks at “failure” in a completely different way and detailed how she pivoted after going from working in a newsroom to becoming a successful executive.
“Failure is not a failure, it’s a pivot,” said Rice during the press conference. “It’s a failure if you don’t move forward.”
Near the end of the reception, the Urban One team was also in for a treat as TV One received proclamations from Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman and Commissioner Natalie Hall who declared it officially “TV One Appreciation Day” in Fulton County, Georgia.
Amazing!
The Urban One Honors premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8p/7c, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.
