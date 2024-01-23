This year’s magically melanated Urban One Honors were filmed in Atlanta and all your faves celebrated the “Best In Black” at the esteemed ceremony.

As previously reported the two-hour Urban One Honors premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8p/7c, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

The event was once again the ultimate celebration of Black excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music, and the community.

This year’s attendees converged at the Cocoa Cola Roxy for the ceremony that honored the following;

Mary J. Blige, Entertainment Icon Honoree; Dionne Warwick, Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, Living Legend Honoree, and Donald Lawrence, Inspirational Impact Honoree.

The Urban One Honors also marked the 20th anniversary of TV One and our Urban One family got special shoutouts on Instagram.

That’s not all that went down however, get a taste of what you’ll see during the 2024 Urban One Honors below.

Chlöe Was Surprised By Michelle Williams

Urban One’s Generation Next Honoree, Chlöe, was surprised during the ceremony by none other than Destiny Child’s songstress, Michelle Williams.

The singer presented the Bailey sister with her trophy and Chlöe gushed about the special moment on Instagram.

“Felt like a princess last night 💖, ” wrote the multihyphenate, 25. “Thanks, @tvonetv for honoring me and seeing me. thank you @michellewilliams for surprising and presenting the award to me. immensely grateful.”

Michelle, who stunned in an Albina Dyla gown responded to Chlöe’s message in kind.

“It was a joy to present @chloebailey with the Generation Next Award at the Urban One Honors!” she wrote. Chloe is undoubtedly talented and gifted! Her resilience and perseverance is so admirable as well. She just LOVVVVVVVVVVVES music…….writing it, producing it, and fiercely performing it!! Chloe, I meant every word I spoke to you last night!! I love you! 💫

She continued,

“Cathy Hughes and Keith Neal thank you for having me!”

The beauties also posed for photos together backstage.

More Urban One Honors excellence on the flip.