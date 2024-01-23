Bossip Video

Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, is getting in on his relationship woes, filing a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Keke Palmer.

UPDATED 2:42 PM 01/23/2024

According to court documents obtained by Radar OnlineRadar Online, Sarunas Jackson’s petition for a restraining order has already been denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge.

In response to his plea, the court did not issue any orders, but reportedly set a hearing for February. Next month, Jackson can make his case for a permanent restraining order against Keke Palmer and her mother.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Darius’ older brother filed two restraining orders against Keke and her mother, Sharon Palmer, accusing them of “harassment.” The Insecure alum filed a temporary restraining order request against Keke, seeking protection for himself, his mother, his father, and one of his brothers (not Darius.)

Jackson claims Palmer harassed him on Jan, 11, when Darius’ lawyer received an email with false allegations about him.

“She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not,” he wrote in the filing. “I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity [sic] to publicly lie on [sic] my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public [sic].”

Sarunas goes on to claim he has the emails to prove the actress’ false allegations, claiming her accusations have resulted in “banging at our door from strangers.”

While he stated that Keke had never threatened him with a gun or weapon, or caused him to suffer an injury, he alleged that she did stalk his friends and family and negatively affect his career.

“She has harassed and stalked my friends and family’s social media,” the filing alleges. “She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on [sic] me and my family. Has caused career damage.” The court documents continued, “She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.” Sarunas wants the “True Jackson, VP” alum to stay at least “150 yards” away from him, his family, his home, and his workplace. He also wants the court to order Keke to not “speak publicly or privately about me or my family.”

In Sarunas’ request for a restraining order against Keke’s mother Sharon Palmer, the actor claimed she threatened him and his family.

“She [Sharon] has made threats to my family that involve shooting & rape. I have the audio my brother recorded to prove,” the actor alleged. “She has publicly lied on[sic] me and my family, so we are now receiving death threats.” He added, “She threatened to put a bullet in my brother’s head and said to me and my family, ‘We don’t know who we are dealing with.’ She also threatened to have us raped.” Sarunas wants the same conditions upheld for Sharon as her daughter: 150 yards and to refrain from speaking about him and his family publicly.

This filing a month after his brother Darius responded to Keke’s initial domestic violence filing with a request for a temporary restraining order. In Darius’ filing, he alleged that the actress was the “primary aggressor” and “engaged in abusive conduct throughout their two-and-a-half-year relationship.”

Darius went on to claim that his son’s mother subjected him to both physical and verbal abuse, including allegations of punching, choking, and hitting him on various occasions.