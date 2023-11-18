Bossip Video

Another day, another Jackson brother in the headlines…

Sarunas Jackson is denying that he’s missing in action from fatherhood as he continues a fight for joint legal custody of the daughter he shares with his former Insecure castmate, DomiNque Perry. Not only that, but he’s alleging that the actress, who he likened to a co-worker, defamed his character to Hollywood peers.

DomiNque recently claimed that Sarunas is an “absent father” but in court documents obtained by Radar Online, the 33-year-old rejected the accusation and fought her plan to relocate their child to Texas.

Jackson filed a “Petition to Determine Parental Relationship” against Perry in the Los Angeles Superior Court in September. In the documents, Sarunas explained that he shares a 5-year-old named Zen with the actress and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the baby girl.

He stated that their child has lived on the West Coast since she was born and has established “roots here in Los Angeles.”

However, the mother of his child is a Texas native and explained that she only lives in the City of Angels to further her career. The 35-year-old stated the writers’ strike and rising rent prices are the catalyst for her Cali exit.

The Get Hard actress stated her BD didn’t reject the idea of the Texas move when they spoke, but latter filed his custody petition without informing her. As a result, the court ruled she could not move the child until the outcome of the case.

DomiNque demanded the voice actor’s petition be denied and detailed the duress she has been under as she has attempted to co-parent.

Radar reports that the actress stated, “Despite the emotional volatility and intimidation that [Sarunas] has directed towards me,” she has remained dedicated to “fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with [Sarunas] because I know that is in Zen’s best interest.”

By contrast, Sarunas claimed that he doesn’t understand why Dominique would feel intimidated and stated their relationship was never “romantic” in a newly filed declaration.

“We were friends and co-workers,” Jackson claimed per Radar Online. “It is unclear where [DomiNque’s] allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from. My family and I have always welcomed [DomiNque] with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one.”

“[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.”

Sarunas added,

“To top it off, [DomiNque] often intimidates me with the looming threat she would request court-ordered child support for greater than the amount we have agreed to. Nonetheless, I have gone the extra mile to make [DomiNque] happy by agreeing with and compromising to various requests made by her to appease me.”