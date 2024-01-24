NeNe Leakes is the latest celeb to grace the cover of Hello Beautiful — and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had a lot to say about her time on the series and her reality TV titan status.

Leakes, 56, became an integral member of the #RHOA franchise when she starred on the hit show from Season 1 to 7 and Seasons 10 to 12 following a brief hiatus. Known for her witty clapbacks, sassy demeanor and unwavering confidence, the Athens, Georgia, bred celeb quickly became a hit among viewers for her ability to stir up entertaining drama on the popular Bravo series.

During an interview with Danielle Young for Hello Beautiful, Leakes called herself “the OG” of RHOA but said she doesn’t think she should be called the “queen” of reality TV.

“I know all the things that I did [on Housewives]. And I know all of the memes that are out there,” the Bravo alum said.

“I know when Real Housewives started, I was the OG. I was the one that was there pushing and making every scene, as much as I could, a great scene. I know the work that was put in behind the scenes that the people who are viewing the show, just don’t know. I can’t call myself a queen [of the housewives and reality tv] but I see why people call me that and I received it.”

NeNe Dished On Advocating For Black Women On #RHOA, Says She Relates To Taraji P. Henson’s Pay Disparity Comments

Elsewhere in the cover story, NeNe opened up about advocating for Black women, much like she did on Bravo.

“I definitely have spoken up for Black women,” said NeNe who fought alongside Kandi Burrus for Porsha Williams to stay on #RHOA when producers wanted to cut her in season six. Young writes, “At the beginning of RHOA, cast salaries were much lower than one might expect, with reports claiming they took home just $10,000. But NeNe personally advocated for better compensation, eventually leading the stars to get six figures. Now, the salaries can range anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million, with Black women reportedly often getting the short end of the stick.”

She also said she agrees with Taraji P. Henson’s recent comments calling out the pay disparity she experienced on the set of the film The Color Purple.

“I agree with Taraji P. Henson. I agree,” NeNe said. “People are out here cheering for those they actually should not be cheering for, but you don’t know that because you’re watching people.”

She added,

“You become a fan of theirs, but there are a lot of people that we cheer for that we shouldn’t be cheering for. They’re out here doing a lot of bad things behind the scenes that people just don’t get to see. So, unfortunately, I think there’s always been a difference in pay with Hollywood. And it’s always been the Black woman [who] has always been the lowest paid.” But not on NeNe’s watch!”

NeNe Spoke On The Pressure Of Keeping Up With Reality TV’s Demanding Beauty Standards

During her candid sit-down with Young, Leakes revealed that she sometimes felt “pressure” to “look beautiful” at the height of her career in reality TV.

The mother and entrepreneur underwent a “professional mini BBL” to help her maintain her sexy and fine figure. She also uses Mounjaro, a popular weight loss drug, to keep her waist snatched.

“Being in the industry and being a public figure, it’s definitely pressure there to look beautiful, look your best, stay small, look healthy, all of those things and keep up with the latest trends. I felt that pressure myself,” she admitted. “You do have to keep up. You do have to keep yourself looking great. Now, I don’t have a problem doing that because I’m one of those girls who I will be fighting to the end, honey!”

On Plastic Surgery Being A “Form Of Self-Love”

Plastic surgery isn’t a bad thing, according to the Queens, New York, native. In fact, Leakes believes going under the knife can be a form of self-love for some.

“Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and plastic surgery is such a huge trend right now, everybody’s getting everything done. Almost every woman you meet these days has had something, if it’s nothing but their boobs done,” the star added. “After you give birth to your children, I think you’re loving on yourself to get your body back to the place it was before you had your baby. “Even if you gained a little weight, to go to the plastic surgeon and fix something after you’ve lost that weight again or to even go to kickstart your weight loss journey, all of those things is loving on yourself.”

Want to hear more about NeNe Leakes’ incredible climb to reality TV stardom? Read the full cover story at HelloBeautiful here.