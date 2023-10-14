An emotional NeNe Leakes revealed after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, she thinks about settling for an open marriage just to have a “partner for life.”

Two years after Gregg died from cancer, NeNe still hasn’t filled that void in her life or her heart. The reality TV royalty found some comfort and companionship since then, but no one truly locked in. Page Six reports NeNe was “emotional” about contemplating an open marriage to ensure she wouldn’t be alone.

She got real and vulnerable on her YouTube series Pillow Talk with NeNe on Monday’s episode. She opened up about the reality of her future without her ride-or-die by her side.

Like Tia Mowry recently said, even at her level, the dating pool she’s swimming through has pee in it. Considering the slim pickings, a piece of a man seemed better than none at all, even if it wasn’t true love.

“Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not. Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner — a partner for life,” NeNe shared. “Maybe we will have an agreement that this person would be there for me, and I would be there for them [during] hard times or medical times,” she continued.

If NeNe couldn’t beat the men who stay “in these streets,” was the answer to join them?

See what inspired NeNe Leakes to consider an open relationship and what she decided after the flip!