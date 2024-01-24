Bossip Video

Alexa play the Geto Boys *Mind Is Playing Tricks On Me*!

It might not be October but Apple TV+ is giving us the chills… This week the streamer unveiled the trailer for “Constellation,” an upcoming eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone,” “Lamb,” “What Happened to Monday”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”).

Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds”), “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Check out the trailer below:

The series also stars James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” The Mallorca Files”) William Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Arendt”), and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls,” “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall,” “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote,” “Our Boys”).

We’re not gonna lie — there was not enough Will Catlett in that trailer. We’re worried about ya brother — very worried. Let’s hope he lives past the first episode.

The action-packed space adventure will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27 on Apple TV+.