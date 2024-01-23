Bossip Video

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for Love Is Blind Season 6 and we’re so excited to share it.

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.-

Check out the trailer below:

They did a great job editing because it’s almost impossible to guess who is clicking with who!

Starting February 14, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery… Check out the rollout schedule below:

–Week 1 (Feb 14): Episodes 1-6

–Week 2 (Feb 21): Episodes 7-9

–Week 3 (Feb 28): Episodes 10-11

–Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

For more on Love Is Blind, visit their official social pages on Twitter and Instagram or using the hashtag #LoveIsBlind.

Check out more first look images below: