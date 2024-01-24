Bossip Video

National Geographic is extending its cinematic natureverse with new Disney+ Original series A Real Bug’s Life which tells epic tales about Earth’s tiniest heroes.

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, the immersive series delves into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

Narrated by Awkwafina, A Real Bug’s Life features new developments in filming technology that capture tiny heroes like a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York, a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume, and more.

“We are celebrating not just the majestic creatures, big and small, captured on screen, but also the talent behind the lens who are integral to best-in-class storytelling,” said Janet Han Vissering, Senior Vice President of Development and Production. “The beauty of narration reflects the stunning visual cinematography that brings incredible storytelling to life.”

Full of “mind-blowing” new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series is one of three exciting new Nat Geo shows coming to Disney+.

The other two are Queens (narrated and executive produced by Angela Bassett) and Incredible Animal Journeys (narrated by Jeremy Renner).

“The narrator’s voice is such a crucial part of what makes a Natural History series successful. Angela, Awkwafina and Jeremy, each in their own way, bring such an enormous amount of charisma, personality and passion to these distinctive projects,” said Tom McDonald, Executive Vice President, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic. “From Awkwafina’s wit to Jeremy’s warmth and Angela’s Shakespearean sense of drama, we feel both very excited and very proud to have such powerful storytellers guiding our audiences on these epic wildlife journeys.”

A Real Bug’s Life is now streaming on Disney Plus.