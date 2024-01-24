Bossip Video

Seen on the big zaddy scene…

An underrepresented community is taking over New York Fashion Week with a slew of events championing size diversity for plus-size male fashion.

The Bigger Picture, a consulting & creative management agency advocating for size inclusivity in men’s fashion, is hosting its inaugural NYFW Mens+ weekend.

During the two-day celebration taking place on February 9 and 10, members of the BIG & TALL community will have an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect.

A press release reports that NYFW Mens+ will kick off with an influencer photoshoot spotlighting BIG & TALL Men on Friday, February 9. The event, sponsored by Johnny Bigg USA, Jim’s Formal Wear, and National Curves Day, Inc., will also pay homage to Andre Leon Talley’s iconic legacy as a proponent of diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

The campaign will feature designers including Designs by DeAngelo, Sins of Many, Velve Dore, and Daniel’s Leather.

“As a brand dedicated to celebrating BIG & TALL men, we believe in breaking barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to feel seen and valued within the fashion landscape,” said Debbie Bos Santos, Senior Marketing Manager of Johnny Bigg USA in a statement.

The following day there will be a panel discussion and press conference centered around the state of the BIG & TALL Community featuring larger-than-life big zaddies like Christian King (comedian, Nick Cannon’s Wild’ N Out),

Jeff Jenkins (Nat Geo TV Host of Never Say Never/Founder of “Chubby Diaries”),

Dexter Lawrence (Nose Tackle, New York Giants),

Chris Paul (Offensive Lineman, Washington Commanders),

Anthony Douglas (Big Brother Canada Season 7),

&

and Cameron Boyland (DXL’s Big Model Search Contest Winner and Founder of The Bigger Picture).

The group will also be in attendance at other activities including a reprisal of the Big and Tall Fashion Mob where attendees will experience a flash fashion mob curated by content king Derek Blanks.

The mob will include winter fashion, noir fashion, and captivating performances from The Pretty Big Movement, a full-figured dance company that advocates for size diversity.

Lastly, as part of the grand finale, The Bigger Picture will close the weekend with its Indie Fashion Show – BIG & TALL Segment. Sponsored by Villon Cognac, the fashion show will showcase inclusive designs, highlighting the diversity and style of men’s plus-size fashion by featured designers Rico Lamar, Ronald Collins, and Sakinah Zahran.

While anticipating the events to come, Cameron Boyland told BOSSIP that he’s excited about “being a change advocate and trailblazer for plus-size men on the runway.”

“Our representation should not be limited, nor restricted as major consumers in the fashion industry,” said Boyland about the Men’s+ weekend. This topic of discussion will highlight the evolution and importance of men’s plus-size fashion. Inclusivity sees progression with the support of sponsors such as Big Fig Mattress, who embrace and endorse big and tall men’s fashion, by contributing to a more inclusive narrative, breaking stereotypes, and ensuring that every individual feels confident and comfortable in their skin.”

Will you be seeing the Bigger Picture with these (big fine) big zaddies at NYFW?