Bag-collecting rapper/actor Quavo teamed up with global spirits company Sazerac to launch White X Cognac–one of the first and only white cognacs available in the U.S.

Described as “fresh, modern, and light,” White X hopes to usher in a new era of luxury with a “smoother, sweeter, and more mixable white cognac” offering the delicacy of a youthful cognac with “rich flavors that linger.”

“What I love about White X is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” said Quavo. “I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of white cognac. White X is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”

Clear and golden straw in color, White X is “fresh and light on the nose with a slight sweetness and intense notes of white and yellow peaches, elegant vanilla, and an undertone of dried rose petals,” per the press release.

Guests were invited to experience the new-to-world white cognac at a lavish launch soirée with flowing cocktails, tasty eats, and good vibes in the heart of midtown Atlanta.

“White X challenges the traditional cognac category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many pre-conceived perceptions about cognac overall,” said Jess Scheerhorn, Global Cognac Brand Director at Sazerac. “Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

In the next few months, White X will take over Atlanta’s hottest clubs, bars, and restaurants while being widely available at local off-premise retail stores.

Similar drops will happen in Miami, FL (February), Los Angeles, CA (March), New York City, NY (April), and Dallas, TX (May) before White X becomes widely available in all markets across the country beginning in June 2024.

The first 100 White X bottles ever produced will be available via BlockBar beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10 AM EST. For more info, click here.