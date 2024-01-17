Bossip Video

Pharrell x Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

On Tuesday, Pharrell presented the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s collection in front of a star-studded front row.

Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2024 - Runway

Source: WWD / Getty

One of the biggest fashion headlines of 2023 came when the mega-producer was named Louis Vuitton’s Mens Creative Director in the wake of Virgil Abloh’s passing.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day One

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Picking a successor to the late designer was by all means not an easy task, but many felt LV made the right decision with Pharrell.

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Now in his second year in the position, Pharrell has debuted his latest collection for the fashion house live from Paris, France.

 

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

On January 16, celebs flocked across the pond to support Skateboard P and of course, pick up some new gear.

Seen on the scene was Venus Williams who sported a Louis Vuitton tie and purse…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Gunna who wore the brand head to toe…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day One

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

as well as Lil Yachty…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Bun B…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Slim Thug…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty 

and Quavo.

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day One

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

 

It was also date night for celeb couples including LaKeith Stanfield and his wife Kasmere Trice…

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day One

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

 

and Chanel Iman and her fiancé Davon Godchaux.

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

 

When it came to the runway show, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Pusha T were some of the notable names to grace the runway.

 

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Louis Vuitton - Runway - Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Paris Men Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

 

According to Hypebeast, Pharrell’s latest fashion show linked Paris to Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach with a hint of Western vibes. The collection also paid heavy tribute to workwear and American Western style complete with the viral Timberland LV boots.

Guests were invited to the fashion show via a special LV harmonica which perfectly hinted at the cowboy aesthetic that would be showcased. Pharrell himself even sported an entire cowboy-themed outfit from the collection complete with a Louis Vuitton grill.

The cowboy vibes may have thrown some people off, but overall Pharrell once again nailed it and evolved Louis Vuitton’s style in a new direction.

You can watch the full Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 show below.

Play

