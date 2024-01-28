Bossip Video

Mary J. Blige hit us with a reverse uno and announced that she will indeed be at the Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas this year!

The lineup for the Lovers and Friends Festival initially dropped with Mary J. Blige listed as one of the performers. However, Mary took to social media to reveal that she would NOT be performing. The singer claimed she had a scheduling conflict with her own festival the next week, and the flyer included her name by accident.

Fast forward to this weekend. Mary’s not only added back to the lineup but she’s now proudly occupying a headliner slot! Apparently, the error with the first flyer pertained to her placement in the promotional flyer. Now that the queen of R&B has her rightful top spot, she’s happily promoting the festival.

She took to her Instagram story to post a smirking emoji along with a bag of money. We know that’s right, money-making Mary! She basically told the festival promoter to put some respect on her name, and they did!

Outside of the Friends and Lovers Festival, Mary is currently busy getting ready for her annual Strength of a Woman Summit. For the past two years, the summit took place in Atlanta, GA. However, this year, she’s bringing the summit to her hometown, NYC.

We can’t wait to see all that Mary has in store for 2024! Are you grabbing tickets for the Lovers and Friends festival or Strength of a Women Summit? Let us know below!