Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill recently addressed divorce rumors and claimed that a member of his team filed the paperwork without his approval.

Back in November of 2022 one of the NFL’s top wide receivers Tyreek Hill unexpectedly tied the knot with influencer Keeta Vaccaro after their 2021 engagement.

For the most part, the couple stays out of the public spotlight and keeps their relationship under wraps.

Earlier this month, however, Broward County records surfaced on social media showing that Hill submitted a petition to dissolve his marriage.

Tyreek wasted no time and jumped on social media to deny the divorce in a since-deleted tweet that said;

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way”

Despite Hill’s denial, there was clearly a divorce petition filed and now we’re getting an explanation.

According to TMZ, Tyreek finally addressed the divorce rumors and said it was all a misunderstanding and a mistake by someone who worked for him.

“I just gotta say that it sucks that A, yeah, a lot of our stuff is public record,” Hill said on his Twitch stream. “But behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired, too, for just doing things without a ‘yes.'”

Hill went on to reveal he is trying to fix the alleged error while making sure everything is kosher with his wife.

“It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it — I fired the f***ing bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks,” he tweeted.

Could you imagine having to explain to your wife how you “accidentally” filed for divorce? We’ll pray for Tyreek as he tries to make up for this mishap because we’re sure it hasn’t been easy.

Hopefully, it truly was a mistake because if it wasn’t the real story will eventually surface.