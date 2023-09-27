Bossip Video

Tyreek Hill recently (and randomly) revealed that he wants to become a porn star after he retires from the NFL in 2025.

If you remotely pay attention to professional football you know Tyreek Hill as the fastest man in the sport. When it comes to speed, he is a freak of nature and he’s also one of the cooler players who’s in tune with social media and the Twitch streaming era.

According to Complex, while recently appearing on the live streaming service with Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Evans, Hill discussed life after the NFL.

While most people want to travel and maybe get into professional sports photography, Hill’s plan is a little more intense.

“When you retire, you’re gonna be all over the place,” Evans said to the fellow football player. “They’re gonna put you on TV [and] everything.”

Hill then responded with a surprising confession.

“When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro,” Hill said. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?” “I mean, whatever you want, bro,” replied Evans. “I don’t got an opinion on that.”

Hill previously revealed that he wants to hang up his NFL cleats in 2025 and when you look at his career, you can understand why he has one foot out the door.

In a short period, Hill has won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and snagged four first-team All-Pro selections. Not only that but he’s been in seven Pro Bowls and secured a $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Now that he’s announced his pipe-laying dreams, porn companies and executives will surely be sending offers his way.