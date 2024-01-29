Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock just got another tattoo for Blueface, and this time, it’s in a spot you cannot miss.

The Bad Girls Club alum took to social media over the weekend to show off her latest tattoo.

Chrisean first posted a video with the ink stencil on her face, prior to making the life-altering decision to get her face tattooed. Just a few moments later, she uploaded a clip of the finished product, proving that she went forward with getting a huge portrait of her ex-boyfriend permanently etched on her cheek.

“#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa,” Rock wrote in her caption, showing support for her baby daddy while he’s in jail.

This comes just a few weeks after the rapper was jailed for violating his probation, resulting in a stay that will last more than six months.

While the location and size of this tattoo is most definitely jarring, it’s not the first time the Baddies alum has gotten ink for her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Rock reportedly has over seven tattoos of the “Thotiana” rapper on her body, including his birth name, Jonathan, above her eyebrow.

She previously had a portrait of Blueface on her neck, though she ended up getting it covered following their breakup in December. She replaced it with a tattoo of a rose along with their son’s name, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr.

This latest stunt from Rock has many fans expressing concern for the 23-year-old, who’s been entangled in an infamously toxic relationship with Blueface for years now. While a lot of folks thought their last breakup was finally a step in the right direction, it didn’t last long, as Chrisean recently moved back in with the Los Angeles rapper.

Just a few days before she got her face tattooed, the reality star posted selfies of her standing behind a moving truck.

“Moving back with my baby daddddy,” she wrote in her caption along with a few smiling face with sunglasses emojis.

What could go wrong???

Just hours after critics weighed in on her enormous tattoo, the Baddies star labeled disappointed distractors “broke.”

“Yeah, this is my daddy,” said Chrisean. “You’re disappointed in me? I’m disappointed in you too because you’re still broke with 2,000 followers. I’m so disappointed in y’all too, because all y’all n***s is broke.”