Cardi B recently revealed that she’s a single woman amid the latest round of Offset cheating claims.

The “Be Careful” rapper addressed her fans via Instagram Live on Monday, where she announced that she is officially single, confirming her split from Offset.

During her Live, Cardi admitted that she has been “single for a while” but didn’t know how she should share the news with her fans.

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music,” she said on Monday. “When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.”

Cardi continued,

“I have been afraid to… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

Confirmation of their split follows news that both Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month. That was followed by cryptic messages on Cardi’s Instagram Story about outgrowing relationships, which she referenced in her IG Live.

This also comes following claims from Blueface that Offset was cheating on Cardi B with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

The Migos rapper took to X on Sunday to deny the allegations made by his fellow rapper, insisting he’s never even had a conversation with the Blue Girls Club alum.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” he tweeted in response to Blueface’s claims. “Real talk man you need some help!” https://twitter.com/OffsetYRN/status/1733932681724137839?

The “Thotiana” rapper made these claims earlier that day in a series of tweets about Chrisean after she covered her Blueface neck tattoo.

“Being tatted on a h** is not a flex you literally f***** cardi B husband couple weeks ago,” he wrote on the social media platform. “I’m tired of n***** looking at me while they f****** you get the rest of em gone asap please.”

Blueface continued, “Tried to keep yo secret but you keep popping it on these apps ima only state facts every time … So you ain’t f*** Cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA …I’m making this up ? … Post that time an date on they a** now everybody quiet.”

Chrisean seemingly denied the allegations, tweeting, “U just crashing out making up s***.”

Blueface, however, has doubled down.

What do YOU think about Cardi confirming she’s single amid the Offset cheating allegations?