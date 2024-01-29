Bossip Video

Did you happen to catch Tyrese’s appearance on CBS The Talk this past Friday?

The actor and musician joined the show to promote his latest single “Love Transaction” and spoke about collaborating with Lenny Kravitz on his song “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me.” Gibson also opened up about going through his divorce and using music to find the beauty in it.

“I was able to discover the beauty in my pain…” Tyrese said. “People are not loyal to you, they are loyal to their needs of you.”

Check out the clip below:

We couldn’t help but notice Tyrese said he was confused by his wife divorcing him and that he’s still trying to make sense of things. Do you think that he’s just looking for reassurance that he wasn’t tricked into marriage? Or do you think he’s already convinced himself that his wife was always being transactional? Relationships are so hard and being a celebrity definitely doesn’t make them any easier. Do you think that fame makes it harder to find a genuine love?

It’s no secret that Tyrese and his ex Samantha Lee have been battling over child support. His visit to The Talk also included some references to the exorbitant child support settlements many celebrities end up paying out following their divorces.

Tyrese even posted a clip from the show, with the following caption:

“Don’t be mad at me I was invited, so I showed up with my truth…. @thetalkcbs airs today at 2pm all I can say is GET READY!!!! Things got REAL, real fast….”

“Is this love or just a transaction,” Tyrese said. “Because how many more divorce trials are you going to see where a 2-year-old ends up with $300,000?” I don’t know where ya’ll from, but there is no such thing as a 3-year-old who needs $300,000 a month.”

$300K is much higher than the $20K amount that court records show Lee has requested, however, there are definitely some celebrities who do end up paying huge amounts like this. Do you think Tyrese is right, or is every child entitled to continue maintaining the lifestyle afforded them by a wealthy parent, regardless of divorce?

It’s definitely something to think about. Check out Tyrese’s single “Love Transaction” now. Tune in to The Talk on CBS. Check out your local listings for airtimes!