Tyrese is FAR from interested in reconciling with his ex-wife and he’s making that emphatically clear in an Instagram rant.

“Not only is she a narcissist, but she’s a sociopath as well,” said a frustrated Tyrese to his 18 million followers.

As previously reported Samantha Lee made headlines Monday for sharing on the Hardly Initiated podcast that if she had “different people in her ear” she would not have made the decision to divorce Tyrese while she was “emotionally intoxicated.”

Not only that, she added that she’d be open to a reconciliation with the star if they were both “willing to work” to meet each other’s needs.

As the social worker’s interview picked up steam across the Internet, Tyrese hopped on Instagram Live to respond, and the outraged crooner didn’t hold back.

Tyrese Allegs That Samantha Lee Is Clout Chasing, Incessantly Seeking $20,000 Child Support Payments

The “Lately” singer, 44, started his video by alleging that his “heartless” ex is speaking out to gain subscribers for her YouTube channel.

“She is loving it,” said Tyrese in an IG Live that was picked up on YouTube.”Congratulations, you went viral again over something else that you said ’cause you trying to build up your YouTube page and get your followers up.” “You’re heartless, none of your friends recognize you, this is all about money.”

Not only that but he alleged that the “clout chasing” influencer is only interested in money and said she’s requesting $20,000 a month in child support from him. Tyrese made headlines in 2022 when he was ordered to pay Lee $10,000 a month for child support. In April, TMZ reported that he was ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support and nearly $400K for his ex-wife’s attorney fees.

“You’re lying, you’re gaslighting,” said Tyrese in his Instagram rant on Monday. “The only person that was in your ear was your mama, her name is Patricia Randolph. You didn’t have people in your ear. You still trying to get $20,000 a month for a 5-year-old, you make $160,000 a year on your own.”

He continued,

“This is all a game. You’re clout chasing, you’re something that I don’t even know. You’re everything that you told me and all your friends and loved ones you wasn’t. If you wanted to be famous boo boo, that’s all you had to say.”

