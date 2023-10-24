Tyrese is FAR from interested in reconciling with his ex-wife and he’s making that emphatically clear in an Instagram rant.
“Not only is she a narcissist, but she’s a sociopath as well,” said a frustrated Tyrese to his 18 million followers.
As previously reported Samantha Lee made headlines Monday for sharing on the Hardly Initiated podcast that if she had “different people in her ear” she would not have made the decision to divorce Tyrese while she was “emotionally intoxicated.”
Not only that, she added that she’d be open to a reconciliation with the star if they were both “willing to work” to meet each other’s needs.
As the social worker’s interview picked up steam across the Internet, Tyrese hopped on Instagram Live to respond, and the outraged crooner didn’t hold back.
Tyrese Allegs That Samantha Lee Is Clout Chasing, Incessantly Seeking $20,000 Child Support Payments
The “Lately” singer, 44, started his video by alleging that his “heartless” ex is speaking out to gain subscribers for her YouTube channel.
“She is loving it,” said Tyrese in an IG Live that was picked up on YouTube.”Congratulations, you went viral again over something else that you said ’cause you trying to build up your YouTube page and get your followers up.”
“You’re heartless, none of your friends recognize you, this is all about money.”
Not only that but he alleged that the “clout chasing” influencer is only interested in money and said she’s requesting $20,000 a month in child support from him. Tyrese made headlines in 2022 when he was ordered to pay Lee $10,000 a month for child support. In April, TMZ reported that he was ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support and nearly $400K for his ex-wife’s attorney fees.
“You’re lying, you’re gaslighting,” said Tyrese in his Instagram rant on Monday. “The only person that was in your ear was your mama, her name is Patricia Randolph. You didn’t have people in your ear. You still trying to get $20,000 a month for a 5-year-old, you make $160,000 a year on your own.”
He continued,
“This is all a game. You’re clout chasing, you’re something that I don’t even know. You’re everything that you told me and all your friends and loved ones you wasn’t. If you wanted to be famous boo boo, that’s all you had to say.”
See what else Tyrese had to say amid Samantha Lee’s not-so-cryptic response to his rant on the flip.
Tyrese went on to accuse Samantha Lee of preying on women who are in toxic relationships with her social media content and brought up the astronomical amount of money she’s reportedly seeking in child support, again.
“You already tried to come back, you already tried to reconcile. Everything about the way you left me was heartless, it was evil, you never considered me, your marriage, let alone your innocent 1-year-old child,” said Tyrese.
“Why don’t you sic these f**** lawyers off of me? $20,000 a month for a child? Our prenup says no alimony, you’re trying to crack the prenup and it’s been three years of this. I’ve moved on, I’m with Zelie. You’ve moved on, I don’t even wanna tell n****s the first n**** you started dating when we broke up because you gon’ go viral for that. All you want is attention!”
Tyrese also clapped back at Samantha’s supporters who said she was “right to leave him” because he’s a narcissist. According to the singer, his ex-wife is the actual narcissist, not him.
“No, she’s a f****ng narcissist, not only is she a narcissist, but she’s a sociopath as well,” said Tyrese. “And what is a sociopath? Someone who will maliciously and vindictively do some s***, to f*** over you, hurt you, be made aware of the fact that they inflicted trauma that they inflicted pain on you and not even call you and text you to say they sorry.”
“If I wanted her back I would have got her back, I don’t want Sam,” he added. “Go sell this s*** to somebody else.”
If you’re curious about what Samantha Lee thinks about her ex’s rant, she recently shared a message about taking accountability amid a scripture about being hated and persecuted.
“If the world hates you, remember that it hated me first,” reads the scripture shared on her page. “The world would love you as one of its own if you belonged to it, but you are no longer part of the world. I chose you to come out of the world, so it hates you.
[…]
“Since they persecuted me, naturally they will persecute you. And if they had listened to me, they would listen to you. They will do all this to you because of me, for they have rejected the one who sent me.”
What do YOU think about Tyrese blasting his ex-wife’s recent interview?
