Bossip Video

A Ready To Love participant is clearing the air after he went viral for asking a woman if she’d rather be “choked or spanked” before denying the question’s clear sexual connotations.

After at first saying that he “loved the edits” from the conversation, the Texas-based insurance adjuster followed up with a question about his date; “Was the question out of bonds, or does she have a deeper issue?”

As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

During a recent episode, viewers saw Alonzo, a flirtatious insurance adjuster with a love for roller skating…

go on a date with Koshiea, a dazzling divorceé who’s a machine learning program manager and realtor.

The date did not go well, as Koshiea took offense to Alonzo’s rapid-fire questions that she shut down when he asked “choked or spanked.”

“You were throwing out questions, black or white, summer or spring, and every one I answered,” said Koshiea. “You threw out, choked or spanked–I said, ‘Hey, that’s not a question I’m willing to answer.’ My answer for you caused you to say, ‘I don’t know how this got sexual.'” “I wasn’t coming from a sexual place,” said Alonzo seemingly gaslighting his date who warned him that they could change the subject or the date would end. “Things got a little intense but you gave a piece of it,” he continued. “But the whole totality of the conversation, we was rattling off questions–so if you wanna give me the respect of asking me if I meant sexual or not, you should have done that.”

Koshiea then sipped her drink and left.

As you can imagine, the shocking moment has the Internet in an uproar with various opinions, many of which are accusing Alonzo of gaslighting…

and now Alonzo’s issuing a response.

On Instagram, the Ready To Love participant uploaded a TMZ-style video to answer questions about the incident.

“First and foremost, I love the edits, it’s cool,” began Alonzo.”You ever see your girl cooking in the kitchen and you spank her on the butt? That’s sexual? Or if she doing laundry and she bends over? You ever smack her on the butt then? You ever give your girl a kiss and choke her?”

He went on to say that he likes to push boundaries and he created a party game called “Don’t Be Toxic” that features questions similar to the one he asked.

Following that, he posted a photo from his date where he asked; “Was the question out of bounds or does she have a deeper issue? Comment below lmk your takes !”

As you can imagine, that is also not going over well for him.

Are you watching Ready To Love? Things are definitely getting spicy…

New episodes air on Fridays at 8/7 c on OWN.