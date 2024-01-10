OWN’s hit series Ready To Love returns this Friday and BOSSIP’s got your first look at a messy moment at the mixer.

In season 9 premiereing January 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, there will once again be 20 eligible singles exploring romantic connections, this time in Fort Worth, Texas marking Ready To Love’s first time in the historic city.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

Each week, the series follows along as couples start budding romances with the hopes of turning those into lasting loves, all while navigating a variety of twists, challenges, and yes, curve balls thrown out from Tommy along the way.

This season features a flirty flight attendant looking to build a life of love on land, an esthetician who hopes to connect with someone more than just on the surface, and a fashion stylist searching for a muse. Viewers will be surprised by an early no-show that keeps everyone on their toes, unexpected dismissals, and complicated love triangles.

There will also be group dates, lavish brunches, and a variety of activities as the daters determine who is and who is not ready to love.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s premiere episode, we see the singles mingling at the mixer before things go left.

Koshiea and Will are having a chat about the major deception she discovered in her previous marriage. The machine learning program manager tells the real estate development CEO that she shockingly learned that her husband had FOUR secret children.

“I didn’t know he had children at all, let alone four children,” says Koshiea.

Will apparently find this hard to believe.

“How? Was the dingaling that good?!” he asks.

As you can imagine, Koshiea is immediately turned off and says she feels disrespected, but she begrudgingly exchanges info with Will while stealing a look to the camera.

All of this is going down on DAY ONE, so you can just imagine how the rest of the season will turn out.

Take an exclusive look below.

The new season of Ready To Love Premieres on Friday, January 12 @ 8 PM ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network – will YOU be watching?

Meet the cast on the flip!