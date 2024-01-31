Bossip Video

Lori Harvey will make her rookie debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and if that wasn’t already exciting enough, she’s making the leap in swimwear she designed herself.

The model is set to grace the pages of the magazine in May, where she will be wearing Yevrah Swim.

She talked about the “dream come true” with SI Swim, opening up about just how excited she is to not only be featured in the iconic publication, but to do so wearing the swimsuit brand she launched with Revolve.

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested,” she told the mag of her experience shooting the photos. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

The 27-year-old was photographed in Cancun by Yu Tsai, wearing swimsuits by her own brand in addition to Dolce & Gabbana and GCDS. Harvey says that wearing Yevrah Swim for the first shot “set the tone for the day,” making the experience that much more exciting.

The entrepreneur went on to explain that wearing her own swimsuit line has multiple reasons behind it. Not only does she love the designs she created, but Harvey says the ethos of her brand is promoting inclusivity, which she wanted to showcase in partnership with SI Swim, who also focus on inclusivity and body positivity.