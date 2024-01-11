Bossip Video

Are Damson Idris and Lori Harvey giving their relationship another shot?

The Snowfall star and the SKN by LH founder are sparking reconciliation rumors, once again, after sharing vacation photos from the same location.

A few days ahead of Harvey’s 27th birthday, she took to social media to share some photos from her latest tropical vacation. As she let fans in on some details of her location, many of her followers noticed that the background in her photos was very similar to that in pictures recently uploaded by Idris.

In addition to the similar tropical backgrounds, the flicks posted by the pair also both include the same lounge chairs, umbrellas, and similar towel patterns.

Rumors of a reconciliation come just a couple months after the former couple confirmed their split to The Hollywood Reporter via a joint statement in November.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement began. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Even though their split is fresh, this isn’t the first time Lori and Damson have fueled reconciliation rumors.

Just three weeks after announcing their breakup, the former couple was spotted at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles.

According to reports from PEOPLE at the time, a source saw the two stars leaving the premiere “side by side.” They went on to say that “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”

Harvey and Idris have yet to comment on their eerily similar vacation pics, but after two post-breakup spottings, it really seems like they’re not done with one another just yet.