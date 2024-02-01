Bossip Video

Are you ready for the return of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?!”

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as superheroes; however, as Moon Girl’s superhero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Check out the Season 2 clip below where she is challenged to come clean about her identity:

Play

Do you agree with Lunella or nah?

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.

Follow on Instagram and X for up-to-date news on #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” airs on Disney Channel and Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

Season two of Disney Branded Television’s Emmy® Award-nominated “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is set to debut FRIDAY, FEB. 2 (8:00 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first batch of season two episodes will be available on SATURDAY, FEB. 3, on Disney+, and the first season is now streaming.