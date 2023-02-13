Jennifer Hudson Guest Stars As Mayhem-Minded ’Mane’ In Exclusive Clip From ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’

Are you ready for Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur?

Things get hairy when Jennifer Hudson guest stars as the villainous ‘Mane’ who lays out her diabolical plot in an exclusive clip from Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur you can view below:

Mane is the ageless, powerful, and humanlike remnants of Moon Girl’s damaged, mistreated hair whose acerbic yet comedic point of view stems from how offended she is to go unnoticed and unappreciated.

Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the funny, heart-warming, and action-packed series stars Diamond White, Laurence Fishburne, Alfre Woodard, Jermaine Fowler, Sasheer Zamata, and more.

“It all started with Laurence Fishburne in a comic book store [laughs]. He loves comic books and fell in love with Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur because he had read [the original 1970s comic] Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur when he was younger,” revealed showrunner/executive producer Steve Louter in an interview with Deadline. He then went to his producing partner, Helen Sugland, at Cinema Gypsy, the amazing company that’s produced Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and said, “I think this needs to be an animated show.” And Helen agreed. So calls were made to Disney and Marvel, and when Cinema Gypsy calls, you take the call [laughs]. And everyone agreed, “Yeah, this is an amazing idea for an animated series.” So, they just moved forward and said, “We need to make this.”

Fans of Moon Girl can catch her at Disneyland Resort for a limited time starting this week at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park.

Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur premiered February 10th on Disney Channel ahead of its Disney+ debut on Feb. 15.