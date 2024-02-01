Bossip Video

After his previous comments caused an uproar, Yasiin Bey attempted to clarify what he meant by saying that Drake belongs in the pop music genre instead of hip-hop.

Last month Yasiin Bey divided the internet when he offered up his critique of Drake who he said makes music you’d hear while shopping

“In the sense like if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song… It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping… You know, shopping with an edge in certain instances,” he proclaimed on The Cutting Room Floor podcast.

Following his comments the internet went back and forth on whether Drake should be labeled a hip-hop artist and questioned the substance of his music.

According to Hypebeast, Yasiin recently explained his comments in an Instagram live.

“First of all, I don’t hate anyone. My opinion is mine. It’s legal in all states, as far as I’m aware. It was not an opportunity to try to slander him or to clown on him.”

Bey also revealed he reached out to Drake directly and even tried to reach him via Dave Chappelle but was unsuccessful. It seems his comments became a bigger deal than he imagined and he is open to discussing them with the Toronto rapper.

He went on to give Drake his flowers and admitted that he’s a “very talented” artist.

“I will say this — the young man is very talented. He’s been able to be very successful with that talent, and I have no issue with his success or anything that he’s been able to achieve as a result of his talent,” Bey added, further noting that his intentions are not to “participate” in the “mean-spirited or unfair” criticism of Drizzy. “I’ve never had no issue with you personally — I don’t know you well enough to have any sort of issue with you in that regard. Nonetheless, it’s not sacrilegious to have a critique or opinion of a public figure, particularly one of that magnitude in current, modern culture.”

While noting that his previous comments weren’t meant to be malicious, Yasiin stood his ground on his opinion.

“You are a very talented MC. But for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma — particularly in times of urgent crisis,” Bey said. “What I would like to see, in terms of creators or creative people in the world as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor.”

Drake hasn’t directly responded to the comments but offered the comment “Bohemian Bucket” on an Instagram post. The post in question alleged Bey had a short-lived drug-fueled marriage with a woman from Toronto.

For now, Drake’s lack of response to Yasiin’s attempts to reach him speaks volumes about how he took the comments.

You can watch Yasiin Bey’s full Instagram live below.