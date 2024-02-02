Bossip Video

Some stunning stars ecently flocked to the world premiere of a film that details an interstellar story of survival.

Plymouth Blvd Production recently hosted a star-studded world premiere of its anticipated ALLBLK film, Lunar Lockdown.

Celebs and influencers stormed iPic Westwood to walk the black carpet and mix and mingle ahead of watching the movie that stars LisaRaye McCoy, Cameo Sherrell, Leila Weisberg, Erica Peeples, Jhone Y. Lucas, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Damien Douglas, Mark Fleischmann, Laila Odom, and Nari Blair-Mangat.

Guests including the film’s stars were welcomed with complimentary cocktails ahead of watching the film which was introduced by producer, writer, and actor Damien Douglas and the film’s producer Kevin Weisberg.

A press release reports that after a brief Q&A with Lisa Raye who shared pivotal moments featured during the filming process, guests caravanned to Senator Jones for a fun after-party where the extraordinary DJ Brian Henry set the tone for the night.

Lunar Lockdown Tells The Story Of Convicts Plotting An Interstellar Escape From Prison

In case you’re curious as to what Lunar Lockdown is about, it takes place in the year 2075 when Earth is no longer the home of the United States’ most violent criminals. Instead, those convicted of heinous crimes are sent to the moon to serve their time under the rule of Warden Felicity Myers (LisaRaye McCoy, A House Divided, Single Ladies).

Warden Myers is in for a surprise, however, because she might have met her match in an unruly prisoner who rallies up the troops.

When inmate Christina Jenkins (Laila Odom, Salt-N-Pepa) arrives at the prison she quickly finds out that serving her time quietly is not an option. The women of Orion Colony Prison are used in every way a human can be for personal gain. When an opportunity arises, Jenkins and a group of inmates come together to fight to regain their freedom and dignity.

Additional cast includes Cameo Sherrell (The Haves and the Have Nots), Janeshia Adams-Ginyard (Station 19), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone), Leila Weisberg (Deadly Desire), Erica Peeples (All American: Homecoming), Mark Fleischmann (Infinite), and Nari Blair- Mangat (Cinderella).

Lunar Lockdown premiered on ALLBLK on Thursday, February 1—will you be streaming?