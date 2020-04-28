LisaRaye Reveals She Helped Sister Da Brat “Live Her Truth” After Introducing Her To Fiancée Jesseca Dupart

Sisters really know each other best sometimes! LisaRaye McCoy is ecstatic for her sister Da Brat who recently popped the question to her fiancee Jesseca Dupart and the couple has been glowing on social media over the last few weeks. But, did you know that it was LisaRaye that introduced the women to each other before it blossomed into this beautiful relationship? She sure did!

LisaRaye explains to Madame Noire in a recent interview how she went from doing business with Jesseca Dupart to her now being her future sister-in-law. The actress says she’s happy her sister gets to be happy and live her truth out loud.

“I met her before she even met my sister. She and I were doing some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we reenacted a Player’s Club scene and did a couple of videos together. So when she reached out to have my sister try her drops, then they actually made a rapport with each other and built a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now. I think it’s just fantastic when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough for you to be able to be yourself, and to be able to share that with the world. That’s awesome. People kill me when they ask, who you dating? You gonna get with this person? You married? It’s like, look, none of that will be a secret. When you’re happy, you’re happy to share that news with anybody. It’s going to show on your face, they’re going to see a ring on your finger, you’re not trying to hide that kind of happy news. So I’m glad she’s living in her truth. She like it? I love it”

Jesseca recently shared intimate photos of herself and DaBrat celebrating her B-day.

Thank goodness for LisaRaye! This wedding is going to be lit!